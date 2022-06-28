Neo (NEO) Price Tops $9.33 on Top Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $658.08 million and $52.18 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.33 or 0.00045074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,437.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.73 or 0.16696018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00181056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

