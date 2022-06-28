NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Down to $14.72

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.24. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 1,180 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.78.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 984,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,286,173.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,777,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 83,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,394,261 shares of company stock worth $18,377,237 over the last three months. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1,398.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

