Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. 34,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,942. The company has a market capitalization of $242.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Swalling acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,836 shares in the company, valued at $329,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $217,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $196,414. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

