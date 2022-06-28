Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NCLH. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. 15,804,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,017,016. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

