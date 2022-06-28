Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $27,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.28. 3,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $181.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.64%.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

