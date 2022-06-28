OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 8,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,986,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 96,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 940,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.