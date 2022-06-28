OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Up 1,780.0% in June

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 1,780.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OPHC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 2,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,273. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 676.3% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.