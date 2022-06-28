Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.78.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

