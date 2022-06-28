Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $3.62 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

