Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.62. 173,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 201,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 21,635 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 9,119 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,476.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,461,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 180,013 shares of company stock worth $720,893. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

