ParkinGo (GOT) Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $762,376.64 and $5.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,278.48 or 0.99938233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00036291 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

