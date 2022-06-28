Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 4,750.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of 4,800.00.
TLKMF stock opened at 0.27 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of 0.20 and a 52 week high of 0.34.
