Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 4,750.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of 4,800.00.

TLKMF stock opened at 0.27 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of 0.20 and a 52 week high of 0.34.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

