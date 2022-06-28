Petix & Botte Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 239,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 139,878 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,598,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,496,000 after buying an additional 134,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 116,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,261. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

