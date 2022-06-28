Petix & Botte Co Purchases 28,314 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.3% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,861 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09.

