PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Up 2.4%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.70. 595,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 565,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.02.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

