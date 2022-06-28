Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Hold”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

PINS stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,693 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,732 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Pinterest by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,932 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

