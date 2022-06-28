Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of PLZ.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.26. 10,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,063. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$433.73 million and a PE ratio of 3.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

