Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PSTI stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $40.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.00. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

