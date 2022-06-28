Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
PSTI stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $40.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.00. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.21.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pluristem Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
