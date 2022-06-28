Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 10,075 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 2.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $10,415,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 101,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $699,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $655.58.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $449.12. 12,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $411.39 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

