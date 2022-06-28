Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after purchasing an additional 223,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after purchasing an additional 433,423 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 86,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,749. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

