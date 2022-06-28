Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,767 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $101.85. 17,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

