Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $39.52 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 362,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,524,000. Discover Financial Services makes up 2.6% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of Discover Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 115,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

