Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.43.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.40. 1,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

