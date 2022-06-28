Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 68,002 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,002 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.38. 13,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,277. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.02 and a 200 day moving average of $362.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

