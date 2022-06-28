Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $16.70 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.40. The stock had a trading volume of 150,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,367. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average of $98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

