Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $449,778,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $643.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,539. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $554.38 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $630.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $661.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.18.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

