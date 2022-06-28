Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

BA traded up $4.98 on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. The company had a trading volume of 179,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537,874. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

