Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £76.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

