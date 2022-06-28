Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PFD stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 115.60 ($1.42). 210,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,376. The company has a market cap of £997.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 95.42 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.57).

Get Premier Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £20,122.14 ($24,686.71).

About Premier Foods (Get Rating)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.