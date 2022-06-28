Presearch (PRE) Market Capitalization Tops $40.39 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $40.39 million and $183,753.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00260338 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007964 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars.

