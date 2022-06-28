Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $4,796.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00045611 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000855 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,807,759,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,669,079 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

