Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 1,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 478,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on RXDX shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 13.56.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,120,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 546,100 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 624,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 450,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 199,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

