Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $40.08 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,356,226 coins and its circulating supply is 13,420,581,676 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

