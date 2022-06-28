Public Index Network Market Cap Hits $371,164.32 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $371,164.32 and $190.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

