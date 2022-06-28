Pundi X[new] Achieves Market Cap of $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,801.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.51 or 0.19410533 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00181559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00071910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

