Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, an increase of 923.4% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QNRX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.
