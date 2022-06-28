Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 13,400.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Rand Worldwide stock remained flat at $$17.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832. Rand Worldwide has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.