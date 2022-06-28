Record plc (REC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.72 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON REC traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 73 ($0.90). 187,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,791. Record has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.15 ($1.33). The stock has a market cap of £145.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.27.

In other news, insider Leslie Hill purchased 206,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £146,438.92 ($179,657.61).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

