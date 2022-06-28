Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,377 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

