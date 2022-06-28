Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

VIOG stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.43. The company had a trading volume of 30,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,608. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.77 and a 52 week high of $249.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.70.

