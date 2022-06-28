Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,730,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. 160,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,234. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.