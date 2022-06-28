Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.89.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $230.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $219.31 and a one year high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.80 and its 200 day moving average is $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.