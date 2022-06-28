Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $224.79. 7,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,812. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $208.10 and a 52 week high of $306.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.25.

