Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $915,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,221. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.21. The company has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

