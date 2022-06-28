Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,252 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,109,176. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36.

