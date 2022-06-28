Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,363,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Fastly by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 630,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 146,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,510.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,368 shares of company stock valued at $550,852 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 61,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,732. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.50. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

