Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,392. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average of $172.58. The stock has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.