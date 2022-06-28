Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 155,009 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.52. 15,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

