Reviewing Seer (SEER) & Its Peers

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Seer to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71% Seer Competitors -250.85% 6.38% -11.11%

86.9% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Seer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seer and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seer Competitors 148 962 1634 50 2.57

Seer currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.61%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Seer has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer’s peers have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seer and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $6.62 million -$71.17 million -6.73 Seer Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -29.16

Seer’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Seer peers beat Seer on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Seer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

