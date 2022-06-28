Robust Token Price Hits $6.02 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Robust Token has a market cap of $143,886.69 and approximately $727.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00029600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,965.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.18 or 0.20079705 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00182064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

